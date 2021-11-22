Thanksgiving shopping: Stores that will be open, closed for the holiday

For many years, stores were open on Thanksgiving, allowing consumers to shop or run last-minute errands before the feast hits the table.

However, an increasing number of retailers have been closing their doors on the holiday in order to give their employees some well-deserved rest, especially for working throughout the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Some companies, like Target, have decided to close stores on Thanksgiving Day permanently.

Here are the major retail or grocery stores that will close on Nov. 25.

Aldi

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

IKEA

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Publix, according to WRAL.

Target

Trader Joe's, according to multiple reports.

Walmart and Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart

However, some essential retailers will be open, though hours may be limited.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are some major stores that will be open: