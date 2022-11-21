Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving hours: Stores that will be open, closed

Walmart has said that staying open on Thanksgiving is 'a thing of the past'

Celebrity chef and restauranteur David Burke discusses the impact of inflation on Thanksgiving and provides cooking tips and recipes for celebrating on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Celebrity chef David Burke gives tips and tricks for a cost-saving Thanksgiving

Celebrity chef and restauranteur David Burke discusses the impact of inflation on Thanksgiving and provides cooking tips and recipes for celebrating on 'Mornings with Maria.'

For many retailers, closing on Thanksgiving and giving workers extra time with their families before the holiday rush is becoming more of a tradition. It's an about-face from pre-pandemic days when retailers were staying open on Thanksgiving to capitalize on Black Friday shopping. 

However, even as the global health crisis started to subside, closing on Thanksgiving started to become a trend among major retailers, like Walmart, that wanted to give their employees extra time off. 

As early as October, the nation's largest retailer announced that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner also said during an interview that staying open on the holiday would be "a thing of the past."

Many major stores have followed suit, announcing closures of their own. However, some stores and grocers will still be open on Thanksgiving for limited hours in order to cater to last-minute shoppers. 

THANKSGIVING DINNER 2022: TURKEY COSTS PROJECTED TO RISE 23%

Here is the list of stores that will be closed (This list will be continuously updated): 

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Kohl's

Lowe’s

Michaels

Staples

Target 

TJX Companies: All T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Home Depot 

Walmart 

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski discusses the rise in retail prices in October and the impact of inflation on the industry on 'Varney & Co.'

Retail sales increase 'grossly' overstate 'what's happening' with retail chains: John Lonski

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski discusses the rise in retail prices in October and the impact of inflation on the industry on 'Varney & Co.'

Here is the list of stores that will be open (This list will be continuously updated): 

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons

A worker pushes shopping carts outside an Albertsons supermarket in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. with more than 2,200 stores. A majority of its banner stores will be open on Thanksgiving with adjusted hours. Select pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours, according to the company. 

WALMART, ALDI TRIM THANKSGIVING PRICES AMID SOARING INFLATION

Its banner stores include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. 

CVS 

CVS

CVS Pharmacy logo seen at one of the company's stores. (Photo Illustration by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving. However, non-24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations may also have reduced pharmacy hours or may be closed for the holiday.

Food Lion

Food Lion Supermarkets store North Carolina

An employee collects shopping carts outside of a Delhaize Group SA Food Lion supermarket in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (Davis Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Davis Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

All of Food Lion’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. They will open at the normal time and close at 3 p.m.

Kroger

Kroger

An employee pushes shopping carts towards a Kroger Co. store in Peoria, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Kroger Co. is expected to release quarterly earnings on June 18. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours will vary.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Starbucks

Starbucks logo outside store

The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa / AP Newsroom)

Starbucks' store hours will vary by location. Stores may also adjust hours "based on business and customer needs," according to Starbucks. The company recommended that customers check the Starbucks app or online for nearby store hours.

Walgreens

Walgreens

An outside view of a Walreens store. (iStock) (iStock / iStock)

Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Twenty-four-hour Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open. Other select pharmacies will also be open with modified hours.

Whole Foods 

Photo of Whole Foods location

Whole Foods Market 6th Ave. in Manhattan. Whole Foods is known for quality non-processed foods. (iStovk / iStock)

Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may be limited and will vary by location, according to the company. 