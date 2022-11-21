Thanksgiving hours: Stores that will be open, closed

For many retailers, closing on Thanksgiving and giving workers extra time with their families before the holiday rush is becoming more of a tradition. It's an about-face from pre-pandemic days when retailers were staying open on Thanksgiving to capitalize on Black Friday shopping.

However, even as the global health crisis started to subside, closing on Thanksgiving started to become a trend among major retailers, like Walmart, that wanted to give their employees extra time off.

As early as October, the nation's largest retailer announced that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner also said during an interview that staying open on the holiday would be "a thing of the past."

Many major stores have followed suit, announcing closures of their own. However, some stores and grocers will still be open on Thanksgiving for limited hours in order to cater to last-minute shoppers.

Here is the list of stores that will be closed (This list will be continuously updated):

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Kohl's

Lowe’s

Michaels

Staples

Target

TJX Companies: All T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Home Depot

Walmart

Here is the list of stores that will be open (This list will be continuously updated):

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. with more than 2,200 stores. A majority of its banner stores will be open on Thanksgiving with adjusted hours. Select pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours, according to the company.

Its banner stores include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

CVS

The 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving. However, non-24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations may also have reduced pharmacy hours or may be closed for the holiday.

Food Lion

All of Food Lion’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving. They will open at the normal time and close at 3 p.m.

Kroger

Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours will vary.

Starbucks

Starbucks' store hours will vary by location. Stores may also adjust hours "based on business and customer needs," according to Starbucks. The company recommended that customers check the Starbucks app or online for nearby store hours.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Twenty-four-hour Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open. Other select pharmacies will also be open with modified hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may be limited and will vary by location, according to the company.