Thanksgiving Day meals: What are the most popular dishes?

As we all settle in for our food comas this Thanksgiving Day, you might be wondering if your family's culinary traditions are the same as everyone else?

LawnStarter recently released a poll showing the breakdown of Americans' favorite dishes and even when everyone is sitting down to eat.

It may not come as any surprise a majority of those surveyed said they have turkey on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, 84 percent listed turkey as the main protein of choice during the meal.

However, 5 percent said ham is the main meat on their table and 4 percent trend toward vegetarian options.

Some people skip the protein all together and go all-in for the side dishes.

While turkey was still the far-and-away favorite when it comes to protein in the meal, the side dish allegiance is way more split.

The biggest majority was mashed potatoes at nearly 34 percent with stuffing taking the second-place spot at 27 percent.

Other popular side dishes were mac-and-cheese, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce.

We saved the best for last: dessert.

Nearly half of those surveyed said their favorite dessert on Thanksgiving Day is pumpkin pie. Apple pie was the second most popular dessert, but only 15 percent said it was a must-have.

Some other sweet options to end the feast are cheesecake, sweet potato pie, cake and cookies.

Lastly, when do people actually sit down and eat with the family?

A great majority of those surveyed eat in the late afternoon-early evening time period, between 4 and 6 p.m.

No matter what you eat or when you eat it, Thanksgiving Day can be an important day to be with loved ones and share a meal.

