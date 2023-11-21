Thanksgiving Day home cooking fire risk prompts warning from State Farm

The elevated risk of home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. has State Farm Insurance joining the government and non-profit groups in warning consumers to take precautions when preparing their holiday meal.

State Farm issued a press release this week noting that according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires occurring in the nation, and urging Americans to follow basic safety tips to stay safe.

The insurance giant said that last year it paid over $196 million for 2,210 grease or cooking fires claims, and November and December were the top months for filing claims. That cost was an increase from the 2021 total claim amount of $163 million for 2,240 cooking fire claims. The average claim paid by the company for those fires last year was $71,000.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported there are three times more home fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year, and unattended cooking is the greatest cause.

The NFPA says Christmas Eve and Christmas Day rank as the second and third days of the year with the most home cooking fires, noting reports of fires on those days spike to nearly twice the daily average.

Both the non-profit and government agency warn of the dangers of using turkey fryers that use cooking oil, which can spark fires – contributing to the elevated Turkey Day fire rates – and cause devastating burns to people.

State Farm advises home cooks to keep an eye on whatever they are cooking, and warns against using a stove or stovetop when sleepy or after consuming alcohol. The company also reminds folks to keep flammable items such as oven mitts away from stovetops, and suggests keeping a fire extinguisher handy.

The insurance company recommends always keeping a pan's lid nearby when cooking, so that if a fire starts the pan can be quickly covered. In that instance, turn off the burner, leave the lid on and do not remove the cover because the fire could ignite again. Let the pan cool for an extended period of time, and do not throw water on the fire.

If a fire does not go out or you do not feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of the home and call the fire department from outside. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

When in doubt, get out, State Farm says. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire and call 911 when you are safely outdoors.