Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed for the holiday

You better make your Thanksgiving list and check it twice because not all stores are going to be open for the federal holiday.

While some businesses will be open to sell last-minute goods for a few hours, multiple big-box retailers are opting to remain closed for the day. Here is a rolling list of mass-market chains that have announced closures for Thanksgiving Day 2021, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25 this year.

WALMART TO CLOSE ON THANKSGIVING FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Target

Target first announced its plan to keep its U.S. stores closed on Thanksgiving back in January. The general merchandise retailer closed its stores for the holidays last year as a way to "minimize crowds," and that approach is being carried over to 2021, according to Target’s Jan. 13 news release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 233.67 +3.02 +1.31%

FEW EARLY STARTS FOR 'BLACK FRIDAY' AS THESE RETAILERS ARE CLOSING FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Walmart

Walmart announced it will keep its U.S. locations closed on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row. According to a press release issued on June 4, the discount department and grocery store chain said it would remain closed as a way to thank its associates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 136.48 +1.43 +1.06%

BLACK FRIDAY HITS RECORD $9B IN US CONSUMER SPENDING

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day hours: Closed

Days after Walmart made its announcement, Best Buy shared it will also close its U.S. stores for Thanksgiving. In a statement sent to FOX Business on June 9, a spokesperson for the consumer tech chain wrote: "This year, Best Buy stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but as always, our customers will be able to shop with us online at BestBuy.com. This year, we’ll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBY BEST BUY CO., INC. 109.21 +1.45 +1.35%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day hours: Closed

Kohl’s announced it will close its U.S. locations on Thanksgiving for the second time in a news release issued on June 17. According to the department store, it is upholding its Thanksgiving closure after receiving a "positive response" last year along with "evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season."