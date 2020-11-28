Black Friday hits record $9B in US consumer spending

Black Friday shoppers in the U.S. spent a record $9 billion this year, despite concerns of surging COVID-19 cases across the U.S., according to data from Adobe Analytics.

That figure represents a nearly 22% year-over-year increase in consumer spending; Black Friday shoppers spent $7.4 billion in 2019, Adobe Analytics found.

“We are seeing strong growth as consumers continue to move shopping from offline to online this year," Adobe Digital Insights Director Taylor Schreiner said in a written statement. "New consoles, phones, smart devices and TVs that are traditional Black Friday purchases are sharing online shopping cart space this year with unorthodox Black Friday purchases such as groceries, clothes and alcohol, that would previously have been purchased in-store.”

Smaller retailers saw a 545% surge in sales on Black Friday compared to an average day last month and ahead of Small Business Saturday – a day dedicated to supporting small businesses after Black Friday.

More than 40% of shoppers "plan to support small and local retailers" on Saturday, and 38% "say they will make a deliberate effort to shop at smaller retailers throughout the holiday season," according to Adobe.

Consumers spent $6.3 million per minute shopping on Black Friday, and the average shopper spent about $27.50. Smartphone purchases cost consumers $3.6 billion, representing a 25.3% year-over-year increase and 40% of total online spending on Friday.

Unsurprisingly, in-store pickup and curbside pickup increased more than 50% as COVID-19 kept people from shopping fully in-person.

Adobe expects shoppers to spend between $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday, representing a 15% to 35% increase in spending since last year, breaking another record. Additionally, shoppers spent $5.1 billion on Thanksgiving, representing a 22% increase over Thanksgiving in 2019.

Adobe Analytics analyzes data from 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million SKUs and 80 of the 100 largest U.S. retailers.

