Texas Dairy Queen locations now serving new 'Spicy Patty Melt'

Dairy Queen customers in Texas are getting a chance to try a new savory sandwich as the restaurant chain tests its Spicy Patty Melt.

The American soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain introduced the sandwich to 600 locations in the Lone Star State and it will be available until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Chew Boom, a fast food and restaurant news website.

The Spicy Petty Melt is made with a quarter-pound beef patty, pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, lettuce and jalapeno ranch sauce – all sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast.

Dairy Queen has served jalitos, also known as crispy jalapenos, for several years and the menu item has long been a fan favorite, according to customer tweets that date back to 2012.

Past marketing materials and social media posts from Dairy Queen show the company has previously offered a jalitos ranch hunger-buster burger, a crispy chicken sandwich served with jalito ranch and a side order of jalitos.

A media representative for Dairy Queen told FOX Business there is no plan to launch the Spicy Patty Melt nationally "at this time."

Spicy menu items at fast food chains appear to have grown in popularity in recent years.

Dairy Queen’s competitor, Sonic Drive-In, has a jalapeno popper menu item called Ched ‘R’ Peppers along with Buffalo Sauced Jumbo Popcorn Chicken and seasonal spicy chicken sandwiches.

Wendy’s, Burger King and Arby’s have also introduced jalapeno-filled menu items at different iterations.

But their spicy sandwiches and chicken dishes, including Wendy’s Spicy Chicken, Burger King’s Spicy Ch’King Sandwich and Arby’s Buffalo Chicken Slider, have lasted on menus for longer spans of time.