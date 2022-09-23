Expand / Collapse search
Sonic adds Fried Cookie Dough Bites to fall menu

Sonic Drive-In's limited-time menu item includes 3 cookie dough pieces and a vanilla ice cream side

Sonic Drive-In is adding a new sweet treat to its fall dessert lineup, and it has a chocolate chip twist.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 26, customers can order Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode at participating locations nationwide.

The limited-time menu item is made with round cookie dough pieces, which are fried until golden brown, offering a gooey center.

Each cookie dough serving comes with a side of vanilla soft serve ice cream for dipping.

Sonic Drive-In Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode

Sonic Drive-In is launching Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. (Sonic Drive-In / Fox News)

"Everyone loves a freshly-baked cookie that’s warm and gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside," Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic's vice president of culinary and menu innovation, said in a statement.  

"We crafted our Fried Cookie Dough Bites to deliver everything you want in a warm chocolate chip cookie but with our unique SONIC twist," Gibson continued.

Sonic Drive-In restaurant exterior

Sonic Drive-In is an American fast food chain that serves burgers, fries, ice cream and more. (Sonic Drive-In / Fox News)

Sonic’s Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode is only available in a three-piece pack and costs $2.99 – not including tax.

The dessert will be on Sonic's dessert menu until Nov. 27, while supplies last.

Mobile customers can get early access to Fried Cookie Dough Bites a la Mode if they order through the Sonic App, according to the company's news release.