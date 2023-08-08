Texas couple shares delicious secrets of their Oprah-approved cookie business

The perfect cookie is defined by many characteristics — texture, flavor, temperature, among others — depending on the critic.

For the owners of Cookie Society, all of these critical qualities go into the making of their well-known cookies.

Marissa and Jeff Allen are co-founders of Cookie Society, a gourmet company that produces uniquely created and flavored cookies, based in North Texas.

FOX Business spoke to them about their business, what sets them apart and how they ended up on "Oprah’s Favorite Things" list in 2020.

The two were on a trip to New York City in 2017 when they waited in line at a popular bakery to try what they said was "one of the best cookies" they had ever tasted.

"I asked her if she could make it for me at home, so she went home and tried to figure out how to make the recipe," Jeff Allen recalled.

Marissa Allen, who always had a love for baking and was running a food blog at the time, couldn’t figure out how to copy the delicious one from New York City — so instead made one of her own.

The now mom of two said it took time to perfect her technique.

With success there, she started trying to make unique cookies — the banana pudding one is her husband's favorite and the one he said sparked the idea for the Cookie Society.

"At the time, I looked online, and no one had ever made a banana pudding cookie," he said.

"It was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever eaten."

She said her husband — who at the time was playing in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans — would give the cookie to anyone who would take it, including his teammates.

"I could bring [the cookies] into the locker room and [they] would write their feedback, and so they were a big part of it as well," she said.

After receiving glowing feedback, Marissa Allen started filling orders for her husband’s teammates before she ever officially began selling the treats.

And that’s what sparked the idea to turn her cookie-making into an actual business.

In 2018, the Cookie Society was born, with six cookie choices on the menu.

With the goal of guaranteed quality with each cookie, Marissa Allen said she wanted to stick to a smaller menu at first.

"You want it to be a great experience every single time," she said.

Now, over five years later, the Cookie Society has established over 70 different types of cookies.

It ships nationwide — and even shipped to Oprah during the pandemic.

Jeff Allen’s last season with the NFL was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Shortly afterward, the couple planned on opening their first brick-and-mortar store in early 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

When the pandemic hit just days before their scheduled opening, the Allens continued to work on growing their business.

Cookie Society took preorders while having their few employees run out to customers' cars and hand them the cookies — mask, gloves and all.

"It’s really just by the grace of God that we made it through that," said Marissa Allen.

With support from the community, she said Cookie Society was on the path to continued success when Oprah called them.

"Our gourmet cookies are nearly twice the size of the average treat."

"Oprah called … and it really was just like a fever dream," she said.

Over the next few months, Cookie Society went through the consideration process for the list.

Within six months of opening their first storefront, they made "Oprah’s Favorite Things" list in 2020 — officially receiving her stamp of approval.

Jeff Allen said the key to running a successful business as husband and wife is teamwork, communication — and leaving work at work.

"We talk to one another, so if it’s in her wheelhouse, I’m going to defer to her," he said.

The two met while attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. They've been married for nine years.

Marissa Allen said the two of them try to lean on their strengths — she handles internal operations and he handles external operations.

"I think we’ve done a good job of keeping it where it’s supposed to be, deferring to each other and trusting each other’s decision-making abilities," she said.

With two storefronts now in the North Texas area, the Allens are looking to continue growing in hopes of becoming the "cookie" of Texas.

"When you think of a cookie, we want it to be the Cookie Society when you’re in the state of Texas," Jeff Allen said.

On their website, they also note this: "Everything’s bigger in Texas and our cookies are no exception. Our gourmet cookies are nearly twice the size of the average treat."

Cookie Society offers a variety of cookie pack options ranging from four to 12 cookies between roughly $15 and $40. For nationwide shipping, packs range from six to 12 cookies between roughly $25 and $50.

Customers can also choose a subscription plan for delivery each month if they like.