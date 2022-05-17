Tesla restricts Cybertruck reservations, but is taking $20,000 deposits on Semi

Tesla has stopped taking reservations for its upcoming Cybertruck pickup outside of North America.

CEO Elon Musk last week suggested the automaker could close the order book due to demand outstripping projected supplies.

"We have more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production," Musk said at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference, Reuters reported.

Tesla hasn't released an official number, but crowdsourced tallies indicate that it could be more than one million. It is currently only available to reserve in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tesla is also taking reservations for its other big truck, the Semi tractor, with a $20,000 deposit in several countries outside of North America, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The Semi was first revealed in 2017 and Tesla received several large fleet orders shortly thereafter from major brands, including PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch and Walmart.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla currently advertises the Semi with a Class 8 hauling capacity of 80,000 pounds and ranges from 300 to 500 miles per charge at base prices of $150,000 and $180,000. Musk has also said Tesla's new battery technology could potentially push that to 621 miles, which is 1,000 kilometers.

No projected date for deliveries is currently listed. It was originally expected to enter production in 2019, but development delays have pushed that to 2023 at the earliest.