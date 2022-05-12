Elon Musk says he'd prefer a 'less divisive candidate' in 2024, but says 'Trump should be restored to Twitter'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday evening that even though he'd prefer a "less divisive candidate" than former Donald Trump for president in 2024, he still thinks that "Trump should be restored to Twitter."

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk tweeted.

ELON MUSK WOULD REVERSE TRUMP TWITTER BAN, CALLING IT MORALLY WRONG

Musk added in a separate tweet on Thursday, "Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

Musk made the comments just days after saying that he'd overturn former President Trump's Twitter ban following his purchase of the social media giant.

The Tesla CEO made the comments at FT Live's "Future of the Car" conference hosted on Tuesday.

"Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said. "I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

ELON MUSK TAKES TO TWITTER TO EXPLAIN ‘WHAT FREE SPEECH’ MEANS

"I would reverse the permanent ban," Musk added. "I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?"

Trump has previously said that he would not go back on Twitter even if his ban was reversed, instead opting to stay on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News on April 25. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it, and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Twitter accepted Musk's offer to buy the company on April 25.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.