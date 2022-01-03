Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla sets record quarter with 308K deliveries

Automaker delivered 936,172 vehicles globally in 2021

FOX Business' Susan Li and Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discuss Elon Musk being chosen as Time's 2021 Person of the Year and Apple set to become the first $3 trillion company. video

Tesla CEO Elon Musk named Time Person of the Year

FOX Business' Susan Li and Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discuss Elon Musk being chosen as Time's 2021 Person of the Year and Apple set to become the first $3 trillion company.

Tesla is on a tear.

Tesla cars

Tesla set a quarterly record of 308,600 deliveries in Q4 of 2021. (Shutterstock)

The automaker announced Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles globally in the fourth quarter to set its sixth consecutive quarterly record, beating analyst estimates by over 15%.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Great work by Tesla team worldwide!" on the news.

Tesla factory

Tesla builds cars at two facilities in Shanghai, China, and Fremont, California. (Reuters)

The result brings Tesla's full-year deliveries to 936,172, which is an 87% increase over 2020 despite several price hikes and the challenges of the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues that have reduced production at most major automakers.

TESLA RECALLS 475,000 VEHICLES DUE TO BACKUP CAMERA AND TRUNK ISSUES

Tesla redesigned Model S

Tesla introduced the redesigned Model S this year. (Tesla)

"They have beaten all the odds," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, told Reuters.

"The first is the demand for their products is through the roof. And the second is they're doing a great job of meeting that demand," he said.

Musk earlier this year said the company is aiming to increase sales by a further 50% in 2022 as it doubles the number of factories it operates with new facilities in Texas and Germany.