Tesla sets record quarter with 308K deliveries

Tesla is on a tear.

The automaker announced Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles globally in the fourth quarter to set its sixth consecutive quarterly record, beating analyst estimates by over 15%.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Great work by Tesla team worldwide!" on the news.

The result brings Tesla's full-year deliveries to 936,172, which is an 87% increase over 2020 despite several price hikes and the challenges of the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues that have reduced production at most major automakers.

"They have beaten all the odds," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, told Reuters.

"The first is the demand for their products is through the roof. And the second is they're doing a great job of meeting that demand," he said.

Musk earlier this year said the company is aiming to increase sales by a further 50% in 2022 as it doubles the number of factories it operates with new facilities in Texas and Germany.