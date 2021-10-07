Tesla raises Model 3 and Model Y prices again, making Cybertruck its cheapest vehicle

Tesla has hiked the prices of its highest-volume models this week ahead of the company's shareholder meeting Thursday evening.

The adjustments include a $2,000 increase for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, bringing the price of entry for the Model 3 to $41,990 before destination fees are added.

That means the compact sedan is now $2,090 more than the $39,900 rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck full-size pickup, which is available for reservations but not expected to enter production until late 2022.

The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor's price was also bumped up by $2,000 to $54,990 and prices for the top of the line performance versions of both models by $1,000. The mid-level Model 3 Long Range was unchanged at $49,990.

The base price for the Model 3 is now $5,000 higher than it was earlier this year after several rounds of adjustments that Elon Musk has previously attributed to the supply chain issues affecting the auto industry.

Despite the disruptions, Tesla last week reported record third-quarter global deliveries of 241,300 vehicles built at its factories in Fremont, Calif., and Shanghai, China.