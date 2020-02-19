Teen founder of SPERGO clothing line so successful his mom retired

SPERGO founder Trey Brown returned to FOX Business to give an update on his clothing line’s success that Brown started when he was only 13-years-old.

“Business has gone great,” Brown said on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne" on Friday. “I retired my mom at 13-years-old. I told my mom, like, ‘Mom, it’s time, we’re building an empire.’ ”

In his previous interview with FOX Business’ Charles Payne in 2019, Brown discussed using Instagram to grow his luxury, urban activewear line and earn attention from celebrities.

Athletes and celebrities have highlighted SPERGO, including rapper Meek Mill, producer DJ Khaled and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Brown thanked Combs for the support and helping fund his SPERGO pop-up shop tour.

“Thank you so much to everyone who's just helping me become who I am,” he said.

SPERGO is a fashion brand intended to empower and inspire the youth of Brown's neighboring city of Philadelphia. In his 2019 interview, Brown recalled a time when the news of a 14-year-old being arrested for murdering a 13-year-old pushed him to create his clothing line, to show young people an alternative to violence.

Brown started the fashion line in 2018 with $178 (his birthday money) and 16 shirts, selling them to his family and at local barbershops. He would take the profits earned from those sales and reinvest into the small business.

Brown is no longer just in the clothing industry, he’s becoming a business consultant speaking to the kids all over the world about entrepreneurship, as well as starting a nonprofit, Trey Cares.

When Payne asked what’s next for the teen, Brown said SPERGO will be staying “consistent” and “focused.”

