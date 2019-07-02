How Instagram helped teen build SPERGO fashion brand

A 13-year-old entrepreneur from Lansdowne, Pennsylvania is using the power of the so-called social media influencer age to build a successful business.

Trey Brown is the founder of SPERGO, a fashion brand intended to empower and inspire the youth of the neighboring city of Philadelphia. He recalls a time when the news of a 14-year-old being arrested for murdering a 13-year-old pushed him to create his clothing line, to show young people an alternative to violence.

“It hit me because that could have been me ... that could have been me, that could have been my friends ... that could have been my brother,” Brown said during an interview on “Making Money with Charles Payne” Tuesday. “It’s sad, you know [what] the youth are doing.”

The SPERGO brand name stems from Brown’s appreciation for sports and his personal heroes.

“I am not talking about no super heroes…I am talking about people just like you that inspire me and people all around that I look up to,” he said.

The unisex clothing line is using the Facebook-owned Instagram social media platform to grow the business. Brown said he started the fashion line with $178 and 16 shirts, selling them to his family and at local barbershops. He would take the profits earned from those sales and reinvest into the small business.

“It went to 30 shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts and everything like that,” Brown said. “Now I have a full line…SPERGO is where it’s at.”

The entrepreneur said he won’t let the naysayers stop him from building his dream of becoming a successful businessman.

“No means next opportunity,” he said.