Taylor Swift's signed Eras Tour guitar raffled for big bucks at school for foster kids

The guitar, which was played by Swift, had been donated to the Mesa, Arizona, school

A private school in Arizona amassed thousands of dollars after holding a raffle with a guitar signed by Taylor Swift as the top prize.

Shade Tree Academy in Mesa, Arizona, held the raffle on Saturday at a charity event called "Field of Dreams," where groundbreaking for the school's new building took place. 

The guitar, which was played by Swift during her Eras Tour, was recently donated to the school, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Shade Tree Academy Director Susan Mulhearn told FOX 10 that this was the first time that the school, which was founded in 2020, held a raffle to raise money. Funds from the raffle will be used for the school's building expansion, according to Azfamily.com.

Wide shot of signed Eras Tour guitar

Shade Tree Academy sold tickets that cost $100 in the Taylor Swift guitar raffle. (Shade Tree Academy via FOX 10 Phoenix)

Two hundred tickets were sold, priced at $100 each, before the winning ticket was chosen. The school had raised $20,000 at that point.

Shade Tree Academy officials wrote on Facebook that the guitar was promptly donated back to their school by the winner.

Adults standing, smiling next to Taylor Swift guitar

The school, which was founded in 2020, said on Facebook that the guitar was promptly donated back by the raffle's first winner. (Shade Tree Academy via FOX 10 Phoenix / Fox News)

"One of our guests in attendance at the groundbreaking won the raffle for the signed Taylor Swift Guitar!!" the school's Facebook post read. "He immediately donated it back to be auctioned off live at our auction!!"

Another $15,000 was raised that night, bringing the fundraiser's total to $35,000. 

Taylor Swift and Eras Tour guitar split

Shade Tree Academy in Mesa, Arizona, received a large sum of money at a fundraiser after raffling off a guitar signed by Taylor Swift, who played the instrument during her Eras Tour. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images/FOX 10 Phoenix / Fox News)

Shade Tree Academy serves students who have been impacted by foster care. Its mission is to give students "the social and emotional skills to be successful in a trauma-informed, nurturing environment," according to the school's website.

Exterior shot of raffle

The school raised $35,000 off of the "Love Story" singer's guitar, according to FOX 10. (Shade Tree Academy via FOX 10 Phoenix / Fox News)

In a statement to FOX 10, the school said that the community's support "will help generations to come."

"We are so grateful to the community who jumped in to support us in providing hope, healing and trauma-focused education for children that have been impacted by foster care!" a representative said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Shade Tree Academy for comment.

