Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift's album 'Folklore' still No. 1 album for third week on Billboard 200 chart

This marks the first album by a solo woman to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since 2018

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Taylor Swift’s latest album, "Folklore," is still holding strong at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the third week in a row.

Continue Reading Below

This feat marks the first album by a solo woman to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since 2018.

Before "Folklore," the other female artist was Lady Gaga and the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack, which featured Bradley Cooper. It held the top spot from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2018.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS TAYLOR SWIFT TO CANCEL 2020 TOUR

The last time a solo female musician accomplished this was Swift's own album "Reputation" back in 2017. "Folklore" is her eighth studio album.

The continued success of "Folklore" was aided last week by the CD sales in stores. According to Billboard, 136,000 album units were sold in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 13.

Before that, it was only available for digital download on her website and iTunes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Folklore" broke numerous streaming records. It now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest opening day for an album by a female artist on Spotify.

The album sold 1.3 million copies on its first day and 2 million copies in its first week globally.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Coming in at No. 2 was Pop Smoke's album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," and coming in No. 3 was Juice WRLD’'s posthumous album, "Legends Never Die."