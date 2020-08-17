Taylor Swift's album 'Folklore' still No. 1 album for third week on Billboard 200 chart

Taylor Swift’s latest album, "Folklore," is still holding strong at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the third week in a row.

Continue Reading Below

This feat marks the first album by a solo woman to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 since 2018.

Before "Folklore," the other female artist was Lady Gaga and the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack, which featured Bradley Cooper. It held the top spot from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2018.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS TAYLOR SWIFT TO CANCEL 2020 TOUR

The last time a solo female musician accomplished this was Swift's own album "Reputation" back in 2017. "Folklore" is her eighth studio album.

The continued success of "Folklore" was aided last week by the CD sales in stores. According to Billboard, 136,000 album units were sold in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 13.

Before that, it was only available for digital download on her website and iTunes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Folklore" broke numerous streaming records. It now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest opening day for an album by a female artist on Spotify.

The album sold 1.3 million copies on its first day and 2 million copies in its first week globally.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Coming in at No. 2 was Pop Smoke's album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," and coming in No. 3 was Juice WRLD’'s posthumous album, "Legends Never Die."