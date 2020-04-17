Coronavirus prompts Taylor Swift to cancel 2020 concert tour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pop music icon Taylor Swift just canceled all of her live performances in 2020.

The move comes in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has caused businesses to temporarily close, events to be postponed and people to stay at home.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who was scheduled to perform her Lover Fest concerts this summer, expressed her disappointment in a Twitter post Friday.

“I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she wrote. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

“We understand and know you’ll make it up to us Tay,” one fan reacted. “Honestly 2020 doesn’t deserve a Taylor performance!!! Can’t wait to see you next year,” another wrote.

According to a statement from the tour’s website, Swift will reschedule the U.S. and Brazil shows for 2021 and offer refunds starting May 1 for those who want their money back.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled [sic], and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” the statement read. “For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one.”

The coronavirus outbreak stymied many live events and concerts. A number of outdoor festivals like the popular Coachella have been canceled or pushed back.

