Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce eye luxury real estate in Cleveland, Ohio: What can they get?

Taylor Swift and her Cleveland-born beau, Travis Kelce, were spotted dining in early July at a local restaurant on the city’s east side. This week, rumors have swirled that the A-listers might be house hunting in the family-friendly neighborhood.

JoJo’s Bar, an Italian-American steakhouse situated in downtown Chagrin Falls near picturesque waterfalls, is located at the epicenter of one of the most visited and cherished pockets of Cleveland’s east side and recently hosted the couple for lunch.

Located off N. Main St., the area, comparable to the setting of Stars Hollow in the popular TV series "Gilmore Girls," features locally owned restaurants and boasts an engaged community, colorful shops and privately owned businesses. Residential properties, some dating back to the late 1800s, are just steps away from this suburban hotspot.

Although the streets are contoured with large, window-shading greenery, true privacy for homeowners here is limited. Gated communities are few and far between near the outskirts of Cleveland, Ohio, and seclusion for the Grammy Award-winning superstar and NFL elite is a priority.

Within Swift’s $80 million real estate portfolio lies a sprawling waterfront estate in Rhode Island with numerous barriers to entry ensuring seaside isolation.

If Swift and Kelce were to shop for property in Northeast Ohio, here are the most likely locations equipped with acres of land, whimsical opulence and solitude.

Village of Gates Mills

Gates Mills, covering only nine square miles of land area and roughly a 30-minute drive to downtown Cleveland, is an upscale and scenic residential area known for its historical charm and quiet nature.

Homes in Gates Mills are valued at millions of dollars, with many custom builds featuring private pools, second kitchens, entertainment centers, backyard barns and even some elevators. The highly desirable kid-friendly suburban community offers land from one acre to upwards of 43 acres.

Image 1 of 2

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin listed his 18,000-square-foot Gates Mills mansion near the Chagrin River in 2024 for $9.5 million.

A few miles down the road sits a custom home estimated at $6.2 million, with over 20,000 square feet of livable space on 2.99 acres of land.

Bratenahl

Bratenahl, with one square mile of land area, is a secluded village just a short 10-minute drive to the inner workings of Cleveland’s nightlife and positioned on the southern shore of Lake Erie.

Natural light and space borrowed from Lake Erie elevate the lakefront properties, nestled in a gated community, making it a coveted location for Cleveland’s millionaires.

In 2021, following a trade to the Boston Celtics, former Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson listed his five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Bratenahl pad, which he shared with former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, for $3.25 million.

Shoreby Club, a luxury yacht club exclusive to residents, is equipped with an Olympic-sized swimming pool and private boat basin, making Bratenahl a great oasis away from Hollywood.

Moreland Hills

Moreland Hills, a quiet community situated between well-known residential areas such as Chagrin Falls and Beachwood, typically requires the purchase of at least two-acre lots with the aim of preserving nature.

The single-family zoning ordinance provides ample space for homeowners who value privacy to get creative. Home listings range from $275,000 to over $14 million.

One serene Moreland Hills home presently for sale sits on 2.44 acres of land and is outfitted with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 16,000 square feet of livable space.

Inside, the home boasts high ceilings, wide-open spaces for entertainment, a basketball court, and a sauna. Outside, there is an expansive pool with a spa combination and a private waterfall. Moreland Hills, while secluded, is conveniently located roughly 30 minutes from downtown Cleveland.

Hunting Valley

One of the most expensive homes within a peripheral view of downtown Cleveland sank its over 20,000-square-foot foundation in the simple eight square miles of Hunting Valley, roughly 30 minutes from the city.

The property, originally listed for $19,995,000, has been on the market for one year as of Thursday. Six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a sauna, a sunroom and an elevator make this lavish abode a unique find in the affluent community.

The village of Hunting Valley, with a population of around 800, is a serene, rural residential neighborhood with stretched roadways and traditional architecture.