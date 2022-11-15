Taylor Swift tickets see huge demand amid reports of Ticketmaster site crash during presale event

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated stadium tour may reach record-high prices, as fans are rushing to secure their seats during the presale.

Ahead of the official sale date, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET, some fans claimed Ticketmaster’s site crashed Tuesday morning while they attempted to purchase seats during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale event.

However, when FOX Business asked Ticketmaster about reports the site had crashed, a representative responded, "The site is not down. People are actively purchasing tickets."

TAYLOR SWIFT BECOMES FIRST ARTIST TO CLAIM BILLBOARD HOT 100'S TOP 10 SONGS IN SINGLE WEEK

The company advised fans who received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale to "login and access the queue through the link they received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience."

A Swift fan account on Twitter gave words of encouragement to those having difficulties snagging tickets.

"Hang in there, Swifties! Waiting is a ruthless game, but you will be moved through the queue #TSTheErasTour."

The "Lavendar Haze" singer’s 27-date run of "The Eras Tour" starts on March 18, 2023, in Arizona and is slated to continue through August in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen addressed fans’ theories that the two artists will make guest appearances during each other’s concerts, since the "Born in the U.S.A." singer will also be on tour in 2023.

"I will be because my daughter’s going to make sure, I will be at the Taylor Swift show," Springsteen announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Monday.



"She’s welcome on E-street anytime," Springsteen added.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S CHILDHOOD HOME UP FOR SALE WITH $999,900 ASKING PRICE

Today is not the first time Swift fans have shown just how great the demand is for her music.

Swift fans were outraged when Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight during the "Midnights" album release in October.

The extreme demand for the "Anti-Hero" singer’s concert tour comes on the heels of the entertainment industry seeing a surge in ticket sales since the coronavirus pandemic subsided.

Popular concerts have seen high demand and low inventory for tickets.

This past summer, concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Springsteen reached record-high prices, and fans were shocked to see the cost surge.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency since her canceled tour dates, had concert tickets being sold from $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans got another sticker shock when attempting to purchase concert tickets to see Springsteen’s show.

Seats skyrocketed to $4,000 due to Ticketmaster’s "dynamic pricing program," which raises prices based on demand.