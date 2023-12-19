Taylor Swift Little Golden Book biography sells 1M copies in 7 months

A biographical children’s book about Taylor Swift created a new record for the Little Golden Book brand, publisher Random House Children’s Books recently said.

Random House Children’s Books, part of Penguin Random House, said in a press release last week that "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" had become "the fastest-selling Little Golden Book" since the line started over eight decades ago. The feat was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

The popular children's biography, authored by Wendy Loggia, achieved that status after racking up over 1 million book sales in seven months, according to Random House Children’s Books. Its 24 pages contain illustrations by Elisa Chavarri.

"I’m incredibly touched by the reaction to the book, but I can’t say I’m surprised," Loggia said in the press release. "Taylor’s fandom is unparalleled, and to see readers of all ages, from adults to mini Swifties, embrace the book has been, well, sweet like honey!"

"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" has garnered some attention on TikTok, with the hashtag "#taylorswiftlittlegoldenbook" clocking 477,700 views and a similar one, #taylor swiftgoldenbook, receiving 380,400 views.

The Swift-focused children’s book, which currently costs $5.99, became part of Little Golden Book and its lineup of gold spine books upon its debut in May. In the four-week span following the publication of "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography," people bought 170,000, The Wall Street Journal reported over the summer, citing publisher-provided data.

Swift herself has set some records this year.

The global "Eras Tour," which Swift kicked off in March with a trio of performances in Arizona, has produced a gross of $1.04 billion over the course of a 12-month period ending Nov. 15, according to Pollstar. That estimate, the industry publication said, represented the first instance of a billion-dollar tour.

Her concert film about the "Eras Tour" also has seen enough success at the box office for it to become the biggest-ever in the category in terms of ticket sales. IMDb’s Box Office Mojo showed it had generated a worldwide gross of nearly $249.92 million.

The 2023 Time Person of the Year has also been dubbed a billionaire by both Bloomberg and Forbes and has seen major success on music streaming platforms.