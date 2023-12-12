Taylor Swift turns 34 and racks up big financial wins in 2023

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13. For the award-winning singer, 33 wound up a very good year, with Swift racking up several financial wins ahead of her birthday.

The 2023 Time "Person of the Year," born in 1989, had a busy year that included months of touring, the release of a concert film and making the "Taylor’s Version" of two of her older albums available to fans.

On her 34th birthday, here are money milestones she hit in recent months while still 33 years old.

Billionaire status

Bloomberg declared Swift a billionaire in late October, pegging her personal fortune at $1.1 billion.

Another separate estimate from Forbes, which also tracks high-net-worth individuals, suggested she was worth that much. Prior to that, in June, the outlet had valued her at $740 million.

Record-setting world tour

Last week, Pollstar reported Swift’s "Eras Tour" produced a gross of $1.04 billion over the course of a 12-month period ending Nov. 15. That estimate represented the first instance of a billion-dollar tour, according to the industry publication.

It led Tuesday to a Guinness World Record for the "Eras Tour."

The tour could ultimately wind up generating $2.165 billion in total with the international dates she has next year, Pollstar also projected.

Successful concert film

The concert film about Swift’s tour, called "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" and distributed by AMC Entertainment, first started showing in theaters in mid-October. Its success at the box office has led it to become the concert movie that has made the most money ever, according to reports.

The movie has seen $249.59 million in global ticket sales to date, IMDb’s Box Office Mojo reported. On Monday, it also brought Swift a "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" nomination for the film for the upcoming Golden Globes awards, as previously reported by FOX Business.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron recently said the theater chain will make it so that the "Eras Tour" movie "will play at many AMC Theatres across the U.S. every day from December 13 to January 2" as a "birthday present" and "holiday delight," poising its box office results to further grow.

In connection to her birthday, Swift also decided to put an extended version of the "Eras Tour" film on certain digital platforms in the U.S., Canada and other places as of Wednesday. Fans will have to pay to rent it.