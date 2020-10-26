Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album is first million-selling project of 2020 in U.S.

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” album just became the first studio release from any artist to hit 1 million copies sold in the U.S. in 2020.

The country-pop superstar’s album returns to its No. 1 top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth nonconsecutive week on the chart dated Oct. 31 – with another 57,000 copies sold stateside in the tracking week ending Oct. 22, Billboard reported on Monday, citing data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Per the data sourced by the publication, the number boosted “Folklore’s” overall album sales north of 1 million mark, making it the first album released in 2020 to reach the milestone.

Swift continued the trend set by her previous album, “Lover,” in 2019 when it became the only album in the year to sell a million in the U.S., selling 1.09 million copies.

“Folklore,” Swift’s ninth album, was released on July 24 to much anticipation and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Aug. 8.

The two projects are the only albums released in 2019 and 2020 to sell a million copies in the U.S., Billboard said.

