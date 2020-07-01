Target removes YouTuber Shane Dawson's books

Target is removing famous YouTuber Shane Dawson's books, "I Hate Myselfie" and "It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays" from its stores.

The decision came after the social media star posted a video to YouTube on June 26 called "Taking Accountability" in which he apologizes for old videos that recently resurfaced showing him wearing blackface and making inappropriate comments.

"We’re committed to creating an experience in which all guests feel welcomed and respected. We’re in the process of removing these books from our assortment," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business.

Searching Google for Dawson's books on Target.com leads to webpages that read, "Product no longer available."

Dawson said in the apology video that he has "done a lot of things" in his past that he wishes he could "make go away" and has tried to make disappear by deleting videos and trying to erase his past social media activity. The video has more than half-a-million likes and more than 400,000 dislikes.

Major U.S. companies have taken steps in recent weeks to fight racial injustice and support activist organizations like Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

YouTube ceased advertising on all three of Dawson's creator channels until further notice, telling The Verge that it has a responsibility to protect its consumers. YouTube also banned a number of other users accused of spreading hate speech.

Target announced a $10 million investment to support the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum on June 5, plus 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting for black- and other minority-owned businesses in the Twin Cities, as well as other charitable efforts.

