Target begins selling products directly on Instagram in push to expand online sales

Target is now the first mass retailer to make its products available for purchase directly via Instagram.

In an effort to expand online sales growth, Target is ensuring its customers can shop for products easily online, with Instagram expediting the process to just a few simple taps. The process allows guests to tap on desired products, customize applicable items and check out without leaving the app.

Senior Vice President of Target Digital Dawn Block said in a statement that the retailer has been continuously investing in digital outreach to better consumer experience.

"We know our guests are already using Instagram, so we're making it even easier for them to find and buy the quality, affordable products they expect from Target," Block said.

The retailer currently has 4.4 million followers on its main account, and 2.2 million followers on its TargetStyle account.

The move is also a win for Facebook-owned Instagram, which charges a "selling fee" to merchants. Instagram launched Checkout in March 2019, initially partnering with brands like Adidas, H&M, Dior, Burberry and Prada.

Instagram Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky said Instagram collaborated with Target in creating its virtual store in order to make "discovery to purchase seamless" for shoppers.

Target saw a 141 percent spike in online sales in the first quarter ending May 2. Due to the coronavirus leaving more consumers shopping online, Target's digital sales jumped from 33 percent in February to 282 percent in April.

