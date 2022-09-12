Target, FAO Schwarz partner for holiday toy season

Target and FAO Schwarz have inked an exclusive multiyear agreement that'll bring toys from the iconic children's store to the merchandise retailer.

The partnership will start in mid-October – just in time for the holiday season, Target announced in a press release.

More than 120 toys from FAO Schwarz will be in Target stores nationwide and on target.com.

The products will reportedly range in price from $9.99 to $149.99 and 50 of the toys will be priced under $50.

"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando said in a statement.

Target stores will carry new toy products from FAO Schwarz, including a four-sided runway fashion show playset, a ride-on train, makeup vanity mirror set, a legacy dance on piano mat and an assortment of plush dolls.

Toy customers will also have an opportunity to get their hands on a "nostalgic" capsule collection to celebrate FAO Schwarz’s 160th anniversary, according to Target.

The capsule collection includes a Hot Wheels Collector Set, Funko Toy Soldier Pop, UNO cards and an FAO Schwarz anniversary teddy bear.

Additional toy products will be exclusively launched throughout the holiday season, Target said.

The retailer also announced it will carve out decorated FAO Schwarz spaces in toy departments at each Target store.

Holiday toy demonstrations will be held at select Target stores and Target.com, according to the company's press release.

In the FAO Schwarz flagship store located in New York City at Rockefeller Center, select items from Target’s Bullseye Top Toys collection will be available for purchase.

Customers will be able find the collection at a Target pop-up shop that'll be built in FAO Schwarz, which is set to open to the public starting in October, according to Target.

FAO Schwarz's Chief Merchandising Officer David Niggli said the company is "incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target," according to the joint press release.

"FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years," Niggli said. "Now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store."