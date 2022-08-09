LEGO celebrates 90th anniversary with 'World Play Day'

LEGOs have officially turned 90.

The Danish toy company is celebrating its milestone birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a day dedicated to playtime.

The LEGO Group’s anniversary campaign has been named World Play Day, and its organizers are inviting families to spend time playing games together at LEGOLAND parks, LEGO stores and LEGO.com. Social media documentation is also being encouraged.

"Play has always been the cornerstone of humanity," said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the LEGO Group.

"It’s not only fun, but it’s crucial to helping children develop essential life skills, strengthening family bonds and building communities," Goldin continued. "But with competing pressures on the lives of parents and children, play is often deprioritized."

The LEGO Group published a long list of suggestions on how families can build a "World of Play" during its anniversary, which includes visits to LEGO store playgrounds and viewing display showcases, watching LEGO-building videos from celebrities and fans, taking online quizzes and collaborating on LEGO builds.

The company has launched an exclusive LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play set that retails for around $54 and is also inviting travelers to visit the 25 million brick LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.