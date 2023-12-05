Taco Bell 'pausing' sales on new SOS Kit for college students after 'incredibly high demand'

Taco Bell is halting sales on its new "emergency kit" that had been marketed to college students who wanted to enjoy tacos while studying for final exams.

"Due to incredibly high demand, we are pausing sales of the Taco Bell at Home SOS Kit on Amazon for the remainder of Tues., Dec. 5," a representative for Taco Bell At Home said in a statement to FOX Business.

"We know this time of year is busy for college students, so to give more fans a fair shot at getting their SOS kits, we plan to reopen the Amazon storefront at 12pm ET on Wed., Dec. 6."

The kit, which was released this morning, contained an assortment of Taco Bell emergency items including mild and hot flavored taco shells, Taco Bell's iconic sauces in all four heats and two seasoning packets.

Buyers who planned on snacking in bed while studying for finals are able to do so without worrying about spills, as the kit included Taco Bell-inspired, stain- and spill-resistant sheets (available in twin through XL sizes)

Students were able to purchase the kits online for $7.99 from TacoBellSOS.com, which directed consumers to the Amazon listing.

"Our goal is to give fans the opportunity to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings anywhere, anytime, even if there is not a restaurant location nearby – including the students who suffer from the misfortune of a Taco Bell-less campus as they prepare for final exams," Lang stated in the press release announcing the release of the product.

Fans reacted to the sale of SOS kit after TikTok user @snackolator shared a video of himself revealing the product.

"just ordered mine says it'll be here Friday looks like we're having tacos this weekend," one woman chimed in.

"Good affordable idea for a dirty Santa exchange," said another.

Others commented about the kit being unavailable hours after its launch.

"They’re sold out ALREADY," one person commented.

"Sold out," another user wrote alongside a sad emoji, to which @snackolator replied: "that was quicker than I would've guessed- sorry!"

"Can't wait to buy one on ebay for $100," one person joked.

Upon the kit's release, Megan Lang, director of brand communications for Taco Bell at Home, told FOX Business that the fast food chain wanted to bring its product to students who didn't have a Taco Bell restaurant nearby.

"With finals season about to kick off across campuses – the most crave-inducing time of the year – we wanted to bring those students who live on Taco Bell-less campuses the same craveable goodness straight to their dorm doors with the help of our Taco Bell at Home line-up," she said.