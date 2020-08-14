Taco Bell testing cheesy, crunchy taco

Taco Bell made some waves when it announced it would be eliminating several fan-favorite items from its menu, including the 7-layer burrito and several potato options.

But now it appears the fast food chain is trying to regain favor by adding new options, like chicken wings, and the Cantina Crispy Melt, which is loaded up with almost every variety of cheese.

According to Delish, the new taco starts with a fried white corn tortilla that is then loaded with melted nacho cheese, a three-cheese blend and then layered with ground beef – or black beans for the vegetarian version – lettuce, and tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese. And if that’s not enough dairy, the taco also includes sour cream.

Though, unfortunately, the new cheesy concoction is reportedly only available in the Detroit area for now.