Taco Bell uses the NBA Finals to offer free tacos

Taco fans finally have a reason to watch basketball.

When it comes to giving away free tacos, Taco Bell knows what it’s doing. The company has previously given away free tacos in relation to sporting achievements, and the upcoming NBA finals will be no different.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Taco Bell announced on Twitter that if a team is behind at halftime, but comes back and is able to win the game, it will give away a free taco to everyone in America. Also, it won’t be just a regular taco, the fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

According to Taco Bell’s website, the date of the free taco giveaway will be announced if a team is able to win under the right circumstances.

Taco Bell previously gave away free tacos during the 2020 World Series.

SUBWAY UNVEILS BIGGEST MENU REVAMP - BUT ITS TUNA WILL STAY THE SAME

As Fox Business previously reported, the company had announced a similar give-away where it would give everyone in the United States a free taco if somebody stole a base during the World Series. It turned out, it didn’t take long for that to happen.

During the first game of the series, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers stole second base during the fifth inning. His team was playing against the Tampa Bay Rays that night.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Betts was apparently well aware of the promotion and tweeted out a message celebrating everyone’s free taco. "Tacos on me!" he wrote. "Tag me with your taco photos."

The 2021 NBA Finals kicked off on June 7th, but so far, free tacos have yet to be unlocked.