Taco Bell debuting 'mobile' restaurant concept in 2021, putting focus on drive-thru and curbside pickup

Taco Bell is catering to on-demand ordering in the age of the coronavirus by launching a "Go Mobile" restaurant concept slated for 2021, the fast-food chain announced Thursday.

The Yum Brands-owned chain’s Taco Bell Go Mobile locations will be smaller sites at 1,325 square feet, compared with their regular 2,500-square-foot restaurant locations.

Customers can order through the Taco Bell app, and each location will include two drive-thru lanes to speed up the ordering and take-out process. The “smart” restaurant will also detect when customers arrive for their orders and suggest the quickest route to pick up their food.

Alternatively, Taco Bell Go Mobile customers will have the option to get their food via contactless curbside pickup. And to streamline the process, the restaurant will feature tablet ordering drive-thrus.

Photos of the restaurant concept appear to show only limited dine-in facilities, as well.

"With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers' rapidly changing needs has never been more important," Taco Bell president and global COO Mike Grams said in a statement. "For the first time, our guests will have the ability to choose the pickup experience that best fits their needs, all while never leaving the comfort of their cars."

The chain earlier this year said it planned to hire 30,000 new workers for delivery and curbside pick up roles.

Taco Bell joins a number of chains that have pivoted hiring efforts to accommodate eaters during COVID-19. Pizza chain giant Dominos in March said it had more than 10,000 openings for delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives to accommodate more takeout orders.