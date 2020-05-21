Taco Bell to make 30K coronavirus hires this summer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Taco Bell intends to hire 30,000 team members this summer across company-owned stores franchisees and licensees, the brand announced in a Thursday press release.

Along with its announcement, the fast-food chain echoed the coronavirus safety measures it put forth last month, including temperature checks, contactless service and mask and glove requirements.

"Since COVID-19 became a reality, we have continued our commitment to putting our people first," said Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell's chief people officer. "We work closely with our franchisees to ensure that we're meeting the needs of our restaurant teams. Their safety and wellbeing remain our first priority. With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people."

Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, is launching this recruitment effort to address the coronavirus-related shift in operations, which includes existing restaurant positions and new roles in social distancing and enhanced safety. The new jobs will be drive-thru, delivery, curbside pickup and mobile app order management along with sanitation and cleanliness maintenance.

To ensure candidates remain safe during the hiring process, Taco Bell has introduced virtual and curbside interviews. Additionally, all employees will have their temperature check with a contactless infrared thermometer before they interact with any food or equipment.

Personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks will be provided to team members. Anyone who wishes to wear an alternative facial covering will receive guidelines from the company.

Taco Bell and franchisees will also offer team member support in the form of employee assistance programs and virtual doctor appointments.

"During these tough times, we want job-seekers to know that we're hiring and we're safe," added McCulloch. "Our 'Start With Us, Stay With Us' mantra rings true even during this unprecedented time. Whether you've worked with us before, find yourself looking for a new opportunity or are looking for your first job, we're here for you and can provide great career opportunities – even if it's just to help get you back on your feet. In partnership with our franchisees, we hope that we can use our footprint and be a part of the solution to help kickstart the workforce."

