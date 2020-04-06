Fast-food chains open during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus has taken hold of the U.S. with well over 367,500 infections, dining in at a fast-food establishment is no longer an option. However, patrons, for the most part, can still walk into restaurants for carryout orders and pickup or use a delivery or drive-thru service.

Local government mandates play a role along with the social distancing guidance of remaining 6 feet apart from others, according to federal health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are the fast-food restaurants that are still operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic as of Monday evening.

Fast-food chains that are open amid COVID-19

Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Rusty Taco and Jimmy John’s: Company-owned locations and most franchisees have closed dining rooms nationwide. Carryout and drive-thru options are subject to local mandates, according to an Inspired Brands press release.

Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons: There has not been a major closure announced yet. However, policies have been updated for hand-washing, contactless payments and coronavirus prevention, according to a Restaurant Brands International press release.

Carl’s Jr.: All company-owned locations nationwide have closed their dining rooms. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru options are available, according to a Carl’s Jr. press release.

Checkers & Rally’s: Dining rooms are closed nationwide, but carryout, pickup, delivery and drive-thru options are still available, according to Checkers & Rally’s online coronavirus response.

Chick-fil-A: All dining rooms nationwide are closed. However, some restaurants will offer carryout, pickup, delivery and drive-thru options depending on local mandates, according to a Chick-fil-A press release.

Chipotle: Dining rooms are closed nationwide but locations have shifted to carryout, pickup and delivery, according to a Chipotle open letter.

Church’s Chicken: Company-owned restaurants nationwide have closed dining rooms but are still providing carryout, delivery and drive-thru options. Franchisees will follow local mandates, according to a Church’s Chicken press release.

Dairy Queen: Independent franchises are working with Dairy Queen on protocol and have been encouraged to close their dining rooms, according to a recent press release. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru are still operational.

Del Taco: Most dining rooms across the country have been closed. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru options have been made available, according to a Del Taco press release.

Domino’s: No closures have been announced, however, Domino’s has updated policies for sanitation and contactless delivery, according to a company press release.

Dunkin’: Hours are being reduced nationwide and dining rooms are closed. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru options are available, according to a Dunkin’ press release.

Firehouse Subs: U.S. locations have closed dining rooms. Carryout, pickup, delivery and drive-thru options are available, according to a Firehouse Subs press release.

Five Guys: Dining room closures, operating hours, pickup- and delivery-only options are being determined by local mandates, according to a Five Guys open letter.

In-N-Out Burger: All locations have closed dining rooms, according to an In-N-Out Burger press release. Curbside pickup and drive-thru orders will be prioritized and restaurants without a drive-thru system will be closed.

Jack in the Box: Dining rooms have been closed nationwide, according to a Jack in the Box tweet on March 16. Pickup, delivery and drive-thru options are still available.

KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill: Parent company Yum Brands announced it is temporarily closing 7,000 locations across the globe, according to QSR Web. Recent press releases have said dining room closures, delivery and carryout protocols will be determined by franchises and local mandates.

Little Caesars: All locations have been advised to close dining rooms, according to a Little Caesars open letter. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru service is available.

McDonald’s: Company-owned restaurants have closed dining rooms and playrooms nationwide and have remained open for carryout, delivery and drive-thru service, according to McDonald’s coronavirus updates. All play areas are also closed. Daily temperature checks are being implemented. Franchises are abiding by local mandates.

Noodles & Company: Hours are being reduced nationwide along with dining room closures. Carryout, pickup and delivery are still operational, according to a Noodles & Company press release.

Panda Express: All locations have closed dining rooms and are offering carryout, pickup, delivery and drive-thru services, according to Panda Express news updates. Employees will receive regular temperature checks.

Panera Bread: Dining rooms have been closed at company-owned locations nationwide. Carryout, pickup, delivery and drive-thru options are available, according to Panera Bread’s COVID-19 updates.

Papa John’s: At this time 350 locations are temporarily closed out of Papa John’s 2,100 international franchised store. Dining areas major closures announced yet, according to a press release. No contact delivery has been implemented as well.

Shake Shack: Company-owned locations have closed dining rooms nationwide. The brand is following a “to-go” model that allows carryout, pickup and delivery, according to a Shake Shack press release.

Smashburger: All U.S. locations have closed dining rooms, but carryout and delivery service remain, according to a letter from Smashburger President Carl Bachman.

Starbucks: Company-owned locations in the U.S. and Canada have closed dining rooms, according to Starbucks’ COVID-19 updates. Though, there is an exception for stores located inside or around hospitals. Other than that, delivery and drive-thru ordering are accessible.

Subway: All dining rooms have been closed in the U.S., according to a Subway press release. Carryout and delivery are also being offered.

Wendy’s: Dining rooms have closed nationwide and 235 restaurants have closed down completely, according to a Wendy’s press release. Delivery, drive-thru, and carryout are available in limited locations.