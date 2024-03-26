Expand / Collapse search
Taco Bell charging for sauce packets part of 'new cantina chicken menu'

Customers who order from 'new cantina chicken menu' get 1 packet of avocado verde salsa per item

Taco Bell has a new sauce at their locations, but depending on what you order, it could cost you.

While packets of other condiments, like the chain's mild, hot, fire and diablo sauces, are free of charge, the new avocado verde salsa sells for 20 cents per packet, unless a customer orders certain items.

"One packet of avocado verde salsa comes with every order off the cantina chicken menu," the fast-food giant said in a press release earlier this month. 

Customers who order off the canina chicken menu – which includes items like cantina chicken soft taco, cantina chicken crispy taco, cantina chicken burrito, cantina chicken quesadilla and cantina chicken bowl – who want more than one packet will have to pay.

Visually, the green packets appear about twice the size as the chain's mild, hot, fire and diablo sauces, coming in at .5 ounces. The avocado verde salsa packaging says "best chilled, shaken, sauced" and that they should be kept refrigerated. They offer the same quirky sayings, such as, "taking a break from my break," as other sauce packets.  

Avocado Verde Salsa Taco Bell

"One packet of Avocado Verde Salsa comes with every order off the Cantina Chicken Menu," Taco Bell said in a press release. (Pilar Arias/Fox Business / Fox News)

Select items from the cantina chicken menu were launched on March 14 for Taco Bell Rewards members, and the full menu was launched for all customers on March 21. 

Taco Bell charges for new sauce

Taco Bell is charging 20 cents a packet in the Orlando, Florida, market when customers do not order an item from the cantina chicken menu. (Taco Bell App)

Taco Bell charging for new sauce

Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer believes the sauce pairs great with slow-roasted chicken. (Pilar Arias/Fox Business / Fox News)

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a Fox Business email asking if charging for sauce packets was a first for the company, and why they come at a cost compared to other free sauce packets. It is also not clear if the cantina chicken menu, including the avocado verde salsa, is a limited-time offering by the restaurants operated by Yum! Brands. 

Taco Bell was started by a man named Glen Bell (thus the Bell in Taco Bell). Bell was a former Marine who served during World War II before being honorably discharged in 1946, according to the Taco Bell website.

