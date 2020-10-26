Taco Bell brings back cheddar chalupa, introduces vegetarian version

A returning item is spicing up the menu at Taco Bell.

Continue Reading Below

The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is bringing back its cheddar chalupa and introducing a vegetarian version in the latest updates to the restaurant’s revamped menu..

On Monday, a spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed to FOX Business that the “fan favorite” Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will grace U.S. menus once again on Nov. 5, for a limited time. After a run on U.S. menus last year, the cheesy chalupa, featuring six-month aged cheddar, was most recently available in Canada as a perfect pairing for its signature “Jalapeno Noir” wine.

TACO BELL TO HONOR FREE TACO DEAL AFTER BASE IS STOLEN DURING FIRST GAME OF 2020 WORLD SERIES

In making its triumphant return stateside, the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is bringing along a new friend: the Black Bean Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

According to the Taco Bell rep, the black bean chalupa is certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) and boasts “the craveable flavors of the original” with a plant-based protein. To that end, the spokesperson teased that customers can look forward to more vegetarian spins on limited-time menu offerings in 2021, too.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 98.49 -2.88 -2.84%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The debut of the Black Bean Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and the new Veggie Nachos Party Pack come as part of the new Veggie Cravings Menu, rounding up 13 existing vegetarian menu items certified by the AVA to make dining easy at Taco Bell, the spokesperson added.