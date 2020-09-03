Taco Bell removing Mexican pizza, more fan-favorite menu items

Taco Bell is cutting even more menu items as the chain’s rampage to create “a faster and more seamless restaurant experience” continues.

The restaurant will remove its Mexican pizza, pico de gallo, and shredded chicken from the menu as of Nov. 5, it announced Thursday.

The news comes on the tail of Taco Bell removing other menu items including the grilled steak soft taco, nachos supreme, beefy Fritos burrito, spicy tostada, triple layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco, cheesy fiesta potatoes, loaded grillers, chips & dip and the breakfast mini skillet bowl last month. Two other items, the quesarito and seven-layer burrito, were removed from menus but can still be ordered via Taco Bell’s app.

Mike Grams, president of Taco Bell, said in a written statement that the chain is “constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience.”

“While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas,” Grams said. “The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

Still, T-Bell fans on Twitter were upset to see some of their favorite menu items being dumped.

“I’m fixing to cry,” one person wrote, “this year can’t get any worse it just can’t.”

Taco Bell will also roll out some new menu items this fall, like the new “Dragonfruit Freeze” beverage, which will be available nationwide starting Sept. 24. It will also roll out a new Chicken Chipotle Melt nationwide on Nov. 5.

There are also some new regional offerings on the way. Taco Bell said it would offer a new green sauce recipe in some areas where green sauce was previously offered. It is also planning to test out “quesalupas” -- a chalupa shell stuffed with a blend of pepper jack and mozzarella -- in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area starting Sept. 24.

