Taco Bell announces Chicken Sandwich Taco

Chicken sandwiches can’t be stopped.

In 2019, Popeyes released its Chicken Sandwich, which quickly became one of the most popular fast-food items in the country at the time. The sandwich briefly sold out, only to return as popular as before. Since then, other fast-food chains have tried to replicate that success with their own take on the chicken sandwich, resulting in an ongoing competition between the various restaurants.

Now, Taco Bell has decided to throw its hat in the ring with a new chicken sandwich-themed item.

The Mexican food-themed fast-food chain announced that the Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available starting on September 2. In a press release, Taco Bell stated that it had tested the item at locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, NC.

Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer for Taco Bell, said, "Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we're certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike. Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

Taco Bell is bringing in two college debate teams to argue whether the new item is a taco or sandwich. The debate will air during the September 4 Georgia vs Clemson college football game.

The Chicken Sandwich Taco will include an all-white cut of chicken with a jalapeno buttermilk coating and seasoned with Mexican spices. It will be served in a warm flatbread, folded like a taco and topped with chipotle sauce.

Like many other chicken sandwiches, a spicy version will be available that includes crunchy jalapeno slices.