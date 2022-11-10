Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

T. rex skull found in South Dakota could fetch at least $15M at auction

T. Rex skull is 76 million years old

close
Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane shows off 'incredibly rare' movie props up for auction on 'Varney & Co.' video

Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' costume, 'Shawshank Redemption' bible hit auction

Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane shows off 'incredibly rare' movie props up for auction on 'Varney & Co.'

The skull of a Tyrannosaurus rex is expected to fetch at least $15 million at auction in New York next month. 

Sotheby's said on Tuesday that the skull is one of the best and most complete ever discovered.

The skull will be offered without reserve in a single lot, live sale on Dec. 9.

Nicknamed Maximus, honoring its reputation as a hunter and fighter, the 76-million-year-old skull stands at just over 6'7" and weighs more than 200 pounds.

PRINT OF KING CHARLES' BALMORAL CASTLE PAINTING SELLS FOR $6,500: ‘EXCEEDED ITS ESTIMATE BY SO MUCH’

Maximus was discovered and excavated on private land in the Hell Creek Formation in Harding County, South Dakota.

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull

Cassandra Hatton, senior vice president, global head of department, Science & Popular Culture at Sotheby's, touches the tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from Harding County, South Dakota, in 2020-2021, in New York City on Friday, Nov. ((AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) / AP Newsroom)

The geological formation is world-renowned for yielding more T. rex material than any other location in the world. 

For example, Sue —the first dinosaur ever sold at auction — and Stan were also found there. 

The site is also known for the excavation of other popular Cretaceous period dinosaurs.

Dinosaur skull

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from Harding County, South Dakota, in 2020-2021, is on display at Sotheby's in New York City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Maximus' dig site, most of the skeleton was destroyed by erosion. 

However, all the tooth-bearing jaw elements in the T. rex skull are preserved, as are most of the external bones on the left and right sides of the skull. 

Comparisons have determined the skull to be an adult individual. 

Sotheby's dinosaur

Cassandra Hatton, senior vice president, global head of department, Science & Popular Culture at Sotheby's, points at two large puncture holes likely from a fight with another dinosaur, on a Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from Harding County, ((AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) / AP Newsroom)

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's head of science and popular culture, told The Associated Press that two large puncture holes in Maximus are evidence of a big fight, likely with another T. rex. 

"We don’t know that this is what caused the death of this animal, but we can tell that it did have a major battle during its lifetime," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Accompanying the skull is full documentation, including osteograph, bone inventory, field photographs and preparation notes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.