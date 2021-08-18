Sylvester Stallone relists Los Angeles mansion for $85 million – after a $45 million price reduction

Sylvester Stallone is attempting to offload his lavish Beverly Hills mansion after once having the enormous property on the market for over $100 million but seeing no action.

The "Rocky" star first listed the mega estate back in January for $130 million. He ended up slashing the price on it by some $25 million before removing the listing.

Now, Stallone is putting his more-than-modest home back on the market for $85 million and is hoping that a buyer with deep pockets finds the 21,000 square-foot, 1990s custom-built pad intriguing enough to drop big money on it – especially considering its $125,000 tax bill, according to Dirt.com.

The land was purchased by Stallone who built the home. The entire property sits atop 3.5 acres.

Its main home spans eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and comes complete with a massive library/office which features a barrel-vaulted ceiling.

Stallone has it decked out with a ton of "Rocky" memorabilia, which isn’t likely included with the house. There’s also a "Rocky" statue, with his gloved hands raised in triumph that is guarding an arched window, the site notes.

The kitchen features two islands, the dining room has hand-painted walls to resemble an old castle and the den has floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home is next door to Sumner Redstone’s former estate and has a long, gated driveway. In addition to the main house, there is also a two-bedroom guest house, and an "extensive service wing." The main house has views of the canyons and the city and surrounding it are a putting course and swimming pool. Neighbors include Denzel Washington, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Paul Reiser, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Magic Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

Stallone and Flavin left California for Palm Beach, Fla., where they recently snatched up a roughly $35.4 million waterfront estate.

The Stallones are just some of the recent celebs ditching Los Angeles, including Josh Brolin, who left for Atlanta, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk – both of whom recently moved to Texas – and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved north up the coast to Montecito, Calif., last summer.