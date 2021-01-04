Sylvester Stallone buys $35M Palm Beach mansion

The Italian Stallion is heading for the Sunshine State.

“Rocky” and “Rambo” star Sylvester Stallone has been confirmed as the buyer of a sprawling $35.4 million home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Stallone, 74, purchased the Bermuda-style estate in December, according to sources for the Palm Beach Daily News. The previous owners, Ron and Cindy McMackin, had reportedly bought the home in late 2018 for $26.6 million.

Sly’s new Palm Beach home sits on approximately 1.5 lakefront acres, facing over 250 feet of beach with a dock, per the outlet.

The total living space — including a main house, a guest house, and a pool pavilion near the keyhole-shaped pool in the backyard — is over 13,000 square feet. Between the main and guest spaces, the property counts seven bedrooms and 12 baths, per its Realtor.com listing.

The previous owners also transformed one of the rooms into a gym, though it’s unclear whether Stallone will keep it as-is, or install a meat locker for quick beef-boxing workouts.

In buying up a residence in Palm Beach, Stallone now joins the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Howard Stern and Rod Stewart in becoming a part-time resident, the New York Post reports.

The couple that sold Sly the mansion, meanwhile, have since purchased an even more expensive property ($38 million) just south of Palm Beach in Manalapan, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.