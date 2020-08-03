'S.W.A.T.' on CBS set to kick off filming of TV's fall dramas: Report

"S.W.A.T." may be the first television drama to resume production during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Deadline reports that the show will begin filming on Tuesday in Los Angeles with hopes to return to the air in time for CBS's fall season.

Actors have reportedly been tested for the virus, and the shooting dates are subject to change to accommodate the seemingly ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS MELISSA GORGA, JOE GORGA LIST $3M NEW JERSEY HOME

Additionally, the entertainment news site reported that ABC's "The Good Doctor" is planning to begin production later this month in Vancouver.

Fall debuts for networks are looking less likely to broadcast on time because scripted series will require more intricate production -- especially given the ongoing safety negotiations with guilds and unions -- while many reality series have been able to resume production through various means.

Some series may not launch until later in the fall and they will continue to produce through June of 2021, possibly even longer if the broadcast schedule is forced to change with some shows potentially continuing to broadcast into the summer, according to the news site.

Sony did not immediately respond to Fox Business's request for comment.

Stocks in this Article SNE SONY CORPORATION $81.27 +3.31 (+4.25%)

Studios are also reportedly considering skipping the traditional holiday hiatus to make up for lost filming time in recent weeks, only giving staff the designated holidays off rather than the usual three-week break.

Skipping the break could also illuminate the need for an additional studio-funded quarantine of cast and crew, which also would include guest stars.

Sony Pictures TV, which produces "S.W.A.T.," has already been on the frontlines in daytime television, having resumed production of "The Young and the Restless" weeks ago. In Addition to "The Good Doctor," the studio is also considering resuming production on "The Blacklist" in New York and "The Goldbergs" in Los Angeles by the end of August.

FUTURE OF ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW UP IN THE AIR DEPENDING ON INVESTIGATION FINDINGS, EXPERTS SAY

According to Deadline, several other series may start filming soon, including "Riverdale," "The Flash," "A Million Little Things," "Big Sky," "Charmed" and "The Flight Attendant."

Other series are reportedly considering resuming in early September.

As several studios negotiate safety precautions for the coming filming season, some are said to be considering automatically shutting down production should a specific number of cast and crew members test positive for coronavirus during productions. Some teams may keep that number as low as three.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE