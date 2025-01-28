Super Bowl scams: What they are and how to avoid them

There are many tactics used to trick scammers during major events like the Super Bowl. Fake travel groups, counterfeit tickets and merchandise, and unauthorized hospitality packages are just some of them, according to experts.

Consumers should be cautious of advertisements seen on Google that may direct them to fraudulent websites, Patrick McCall, a security expert at McCall Risk Group Inc., told FOX Business.

"Make sure you are accessing the correct and legitimate site and check the spelling in the web bar to make sure it's correct," McCall said, adding that it's important to type the URL directly into the browser rather than clicking on links from Google search results.

The company has seen ads for well-known sites like Ticketmaster and StubHub, where the spelling appears correct and everything seems legitimate, but users are redirected to a counterfeit site designed to look like the real one.

McCall recommends that consumers use the official NFL website for information on how to buy from verified resellers and sources. They could also use the website VerifiedTicketSource.com.

For added security, he said consumers should pay for tickets with a credit card so they have protection in case they need to dispute the charge. That means avoiding payment methods such as Venmo, Cash App, cash or gift cards.

Business strategist Marva Bailer told FOX Business that the "scam trail doesn’t stop at tickets," either.

Bad actors are already coming up with tactics to exploit the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl and that the recent snowstorm in New Orleans "has only added to the intrigue," said Bailer.

"Scammers often weave current events into their tactics to appear more credible. For instance, they might use ‘terms and conditions’ referencing weather-related policies, rescheduling scenarios, or enhanced security measures to create an illusion of legitimacy," Bailer said, adding that these are fake terms "often riddled with vague language, grammatical errors or inconsistencies."

One common way is something as miniscule as "no return" instead of the correct "no returns."

"Legitimate organizations invest in professional, polished policies, so reading the fine print carefully can save you from falling into a trap," she added.

This means before booking a flight, consumers need to look for red flags like suspicious refund policies, spelling errors and inconsistencies in contact information.

Another tactic scammers are leveraging is "targeted outreach." Consumers may get messages saying: "You’ve been selected to win Super Bowl tickets!" or "Special fan offers just for you!" These messages often come with personalized details and even reference their recent online activity to add to the authenticity of the scam.

Consumers shouldn't engage with unknown sources, especially if they haven’t opted into communication from those groups, according to Bailer.

The power of artificial intelligence is also making phishing scams more convincing, IdentityIQ Chief Innovation Officer Michael Scheumack told FOX Business.

In order to trick consumers, AI-powered phishing attacks use real-time data mining to craft personalized SMS messages, emails and even live phone calls with familiar voices, according to Scheumack.

"When it comes to SMS scams and other phishing scams that take you to a fake betting or sweepstakes site, AI-powered phishing websites adapt to your browsing habits, displaying content relevant to your recent searches," he added. This makes it even harder to distinguish legitimate sites from deceptive ones.