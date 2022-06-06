Strawberry tea recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

A strawberry tea is being recalled amid a multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Urban Remedy recalled a certain lot of its Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A," according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product, co-manufactured by Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc., runs the risk of contamination because it "may contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries," the recall notice continued.

The recalled product, manufactured in 12-ounce resealable plastic bottles, was sold at retail stores in two dozen states at the end of May, according to the recall notice.

The product has a best-by date of July 17, 2022.

"At Urban Remedy, food safety is our company’s top priority," Urban Remedy CEO Paul Coletta said in a statement.

Coletta says the company is "committed to keeping their consumers informed and is asking those who purchased product with the affected lot number to dispose of the item or return it to place of purchase for full credit."

This comes as federal and state health officials continue investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A infections, which have been linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, a state in Mexico, and sold under the brands FreshKampo and HEB.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are also investigating the strawberries.

To date, 17 infections have been reported in three states, according to the CDC. Twelve people have been hospitalized.

"Imported fresh organic strawberries have been identified as the likely source of that outbreak," the FDA said.

Hepatitis A can cause mild and severe illnesses, and in rare cases, it can cause liver disease and death, according to the FDA, although most people who become infected fully recover within a few weeks.

