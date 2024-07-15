Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming locations: Here's the full list

Stop & Shop is shuttering more than 30 underperforming locations throughout the Northeast by early November to try to ensure viability.

"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said.

All 32 impacted locations will close either on or before Nov. 2, the company announced.

In May, the grocery chain first announced its plans to close underperforming stores, though the company said that even with the closures it would still "hold a strong market share position in the Northeast."

After the closures, the company will operate more than 350 stores in five states, including 115 stores in Massachusetts, 91 in New York, 81 in Connecticut, 47 in New Jersey and 25 in Rhode Island.

The company said it's been focused on growing through multiyear price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online.

Since 2018, the company completed more than 190 store remodels, all of which are outperforming stores that haven't been updated.

The company said that all store associates affected "will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family" at nearby locations.

Here are the planned closures:

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington

1937 West Main St., Stamford

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

72 Newtown Road, Danbury

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Rhode Island