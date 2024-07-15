Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming locations: Here's the full list
Closures will occur on or before Nov. 2
Stop & Shop is shuttering more than 30 underperforming locations throughout the Northeast by early November to try to ensure viability.
"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said.
All 32 impacted locations will close either on or before Nov. 2, the company announced.
In May, the grocery chain first announced its plans to close underperforming stores, though the company said that even with the closures it would still "hold a strong market share position in the Northeast."
After the closures, the company will operate more than 350 stores in five states, including 115 stores in Massachusetts, 91 in New York, 81 in Connecticut, 47 in New Jersey and 25 in Rhode Island.
The company said it's been focused on growing through multiyear price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online.
Since 2018, the company completed more than 190 store remodels, all of which are outperforming stores that haven't been updated.
The company said that all store associates affected "will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family" at nearby locations.
Here are the planned closures:
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)