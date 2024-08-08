Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Steve Jobs' yacht collided with another yacht off the coast of Italy

The vessels were near Naples, Italy, at the time of the collision

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 5

A pair of yachts, one reportedly belonging to philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and the other to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, recently bumped into each other.

Footage published on social media by Salinas Pliego Wednesday showed a yacht the billionaire Grupo Salinas founder identified as belonging to Powell Jobs and his own vessel as they unexpectedly touched.

The widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has long been linked to Venus, while Salinas Pliego is the owner of Lady Moura, according to Forbes. 

Venus yacht

The 262-foot yacht Venus, co-designed by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Philippe Starck, is moored as work is completed at a shipyard Oct. 31, 2012, in Aalsmeer, Netherlands. ( Michel Porro/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jobs, whom Powell Jobs was married to from 1991 until his death in 2011, reportedly had a lot of input as Venus’ designer created the vessel. It made its official debut in 2012.

Laurene Powell Jobs

Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of the Emerson Collective, during an interview for an episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2022. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Venus and Lady Moura were apparently near Naples at the time of their collision.

"I’d like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them. The good thing is that nothing more than a scratch happened, but it’s a big scratch that’s going to cost a lot to fix ha ha ha," Salinas Pliego’s post on social media said.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego

Mexican's Grupo Salinas Chairman Ricardo Salinas Pliego attends the "Vargas Llosa: Cultura, Ideas Y Libertad" seminar at Casa de America March 30, 2016, in Madrid, Spain. (Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage / Getty Images)

A source who spoke to the Venus crew told FOX Business the Venus was "involved in a collision on July 22" with just crew on the vessel at the time.

"Both boats involved in the incident were anchored when the wind changed very suddenly, picking up from a breeze to 55 knots over the course of a few minutes. Neither boat dragged anchor, though the other boat was on a chain double the length expected in the depth of water they were in," the source said. "Both captains were in discussions immediately following the incident about minor repairs needed."

Grupo Salinas told FOX Business Lady Moura was anchored "at a depth of 40 meters with seven shackles of chain deployed, which is the minimum required for safe anchoring under the given conditions." It suggested the Venus "misjudged the length of the chain" Lady Moura had in the water and said Lady Moura's crew made "numerous efforts" to alert Venus via whistle and radio that weren't successful.

Lady Moura

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego and his family anchored his luxury yacht Lady Moura July 5, 2023, in Mugla, Turkey. (Umut Unver/ dia images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Within hours, both parties resolved the situation amicably and professionally," the company said.

Both Salinas Pliego's Lady Moura, at 105 meters (344 feet), and the Venus, at 78 meters (256 feet), are massive yachts. 

Salinas Pliego’s vessel has a helicopter landing pad toward the back, according to the Superyacht Times. It is reportedly the 75th-largest yacht in the world.

Venus, meanwhile, comes in at 209th largest, the Superyacht Times reported.

Some 10,800 yachts of various sizes exist globally.