Steve Jobs' old Birkenstock sandals fetch over $218,000 at auction

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ old pair of Birkenstock sandals were bought for over $218,000 at auction over the weekend, according to the auction house that facilitated the sale.

The brown sandals, which bear the imprint of Jobs’ feet from wear in the 70s and 80s, were estimated prior to the auction to sell for $60,000 to $80,000, the online listing from Julien’s Auctions said. The purchaser, who also got an accompanying non-fungible token, was not identified by the auction house.

RARE STEVE JOBS MEMORABILIA, ITEMS FROM APPLE'S ORIGINS GO UP FOR AUCTION

Jobs’ former house manager, Mark Sheff, previously had ownership of the Birkenstocks, according to Julien’s Auctions.

The sandals were worn by Jobs "during many pivotal moments" in Apple’s history, including occasionally while the co-founders "hatched the beginnings" of the company’s first computer in Los Altos, California, the auction house said.

Jobs and co-founders Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne formed Apple in 1976. The company, which has produced computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads and other tech, has a market capitalization of $2.387 trillion as of the market's close Tuesday.

APPLE'S EVOLUTION FROM STEVE JOBS TO TIM COOK

Jobs died in October 2011 at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and other health issues. He had resigned from his role of CEO in August of that year, with Tim Cook taking over for him.

Items that formerly belonged to Jobs have previously gone up for sale. In July, for instance, a 1976 Apple 1 prototype was put up for auction by the Boston-based RR Auction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE