Steve Jobs' old Birkenstock sandals fetch over $218,000 at auction

The auction house said Jobs wore them in the 70s and 80s

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ old pair of Birkenstock sandals were bought for over $218,000 at auction over the weekend, according to the auction house that facilitated the sale.

The brown sandals, which bear the imprint of Jobs’ feet from wear in the 70s and 80s, were estimated prior to the auction to sell for $60,000 to $80,000, the online listing from Julien’s Auctions said. The purchaser, who also got an accompanying non-fungible token, was not identified by the auction house.

Jobs’ former house manager, Mark Sheff, previously had ownership of the Birkenstocks, according to Julien’s Auctions. 

Steve Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 11: Apple CEO Steve Jobs delivers a keynote address at the 2005 Macworld Expo January 11, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The sandals were worn by Jobs "during many pivotal moments" in Apple’s history, including occasionally while the co-founders "hatched the beginnings" of the company’s first computer in Los Altos, California, the auction house said.

Steve Jobs holding the original iPhone

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 9: Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on January 9, 2007 in San Francisco, California. During the keynote Jobs introduced the new iPhone which will combine a mobile phone, a widesc (David Paul Morris/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Apple logo on Apple Store

In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple plans to roll out a "lockdown" option for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers intended to protect against spyware unlea (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File / AP Newsroom)

Jobs and co-founders Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne formed Apple in 1976. The company, which has produced computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads and other tech, has a market capitalization of $2.387 trillion as of the market's close Tuesday.

Jobs died in October 2011 at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and other health issues. He had resigned from his role of CEO in August of that year, with Tim Cook taking over for him.

Items that formerly belonged to Jobs have previously gone up for sale. In July, for instance, a 1976 Apple 1 prototype was put up for auction by the Boston-based RR Auction.

