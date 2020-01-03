These states have the most, least electric car charging stations: Report

If you’re looking for electric car charging stations, the state you’re most likely to see them in is California, according to a new report.

On Thursday, PewTrust.org published a graphic that listed how many electric car charging stations there are in all 50 states.

The Golden State was at the top of the list.

According to the website, almost 1.2 million people in the U.S. own electric cars, but many can experience what the website called “range anxiety” -- when they wonder if they’ll be able to make it to a charging station before losing power.

Though some states -- like California -- have encouraged and even assisted in the building of more charging stations, others have not, leaving their states with only a handful.

To see which states have the most and the least electric car charging stations, here are the top 10 states, according to PewTrusts.org

10 States with the least electric car charging stations:

Alaska: 26

North Dakota: 36

South Dakota: 94

Montana: 116

Wyoming: 136

Delaware: 164

New Mexico: 172

Mississippi: 172

Oklahoma: 194

Idaho: 205

10 States with the most electric car charging stations:

California: 22,620

Florida: 3,384

Texas: 3,300

New York: 3,205

Washington: 2,554

Georgia: 2,361

Colorado: 1,984

Massachusetts: 1,928

Maryland: 1,808

Missouri: 1,767