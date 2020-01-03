These states have the most, least electric car charging stations: Report
California has tens of thousands, while Alaska only has 26
If you’re looking for electric car charging stations, the state you’re most likely to see them in is California, according to a new report.
On Thursday, PewTrust.org published a graphic that listed how many electric car charging stations there are in all 50 states.
The Golden State was at the top of the list.
According to the website, almost 1.2 million people in the U.S. own electric cars, but many can experience what the website called “range anxiety” -- when they wonder if they’ll be able to make it to a charging station before losing power.
Though some states -- like California -- have encouraged and even assisted in the building of more charging stations, others have not, leaving their states with only a handful.
To see which states have the most and the least electric car charging stations, here are the top 10 states, according to PewTrusts.org
10 States with the least electric car charging stations:
Alaska: 26
North Dakota: 36
South Dakota: 94
Montana: 116
Wyoming: 136
Delaware: 164
New Mexico: 172
Mississippi: 172
Oklahoma: 194
Idaho: 205
10 States with the most electric car charging stations:
California: 22,620
Florida: 3,384
Texas: 3,300
New York: 3,205
Washington: 2,554
Georgia: 2,361
Colorado: 1,984
Massachusetts: 1,928
Maryland: 1,808
Missouri: 1,767