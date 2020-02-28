What are the states with highest minimum wage?

As it stands, the majority of hourly workers in the United States are paid at least $7.25 an hour.

Since the bill mandating a minimum wage was passed on June 25, 1938, and signed by President Franklin D.Roosevelt, coming under the Fair Labor Standards Act, has been a regular bone of contention for politicians, unions and the general population.

The federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009 when it was raised from $5.15 per hour. However, several states and many individual cities have raised that benchmark.

Leading the pack with the highest minimum wage is Washington, D.C., whose minimum wage is $14 per hour. That benchmark is slated to climb to $15 per hour in mid-2020, according to a report by US News, which analyzed the states with the highest minimum wage.

Heading into a new decade, 20 states raised their minimum wage requirements for the country’s workers with four more set to hike their wage floor before the end of the year, US News reported.

Following right behind the District of Columbia is Washington State, which pays $13.50 an hour and California, which requires $13 an hour. Those wages took effect Jan. 1.

Massachusetts has a $12.75 minimum wage, and Colorado, Arizona and Maine have a $12 minimum wage. Likewise, those wages took effect Jan. 1.

Connecticut will reach the $12 an hour mark in September. Additionally, New York, whose minimum wage is $11.80 an hour, is set to increase it to $12.50 an hour by the end of the year.

These levels, however, are met by sharp contrast with Georgia and Wyoming, which have not raised their minimum wages from $5.15 per hour, even after the federal minimum wage floor was boosted to $7.25 in 2009.

As of 2018, 1.7 million workers, about 2 percent of all hourly non-self-employed workers, earned wages at or below the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

