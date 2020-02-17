Would higher minimum wage be a disadvantage for American farmers?

Raising the minimum wage would hurt the agriculture industry, according to one alfalfa farmer.

Jay Hill, co-owner of Hill Farms and ChaffHaye Inc., shared his insights on the push for a $15 minimum wage during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Monday.

He said increasing worker wages could increase the price of agricultural products.

Are consumers “willing to go out and pay 55 percent more for whatever [they want] to buy at a grocery store?” Hill asked.

Hill said this could lead consumers to choose produce from other countries, which could be “grown at a third of the cost.”

“It's far too long that the misconceptions in agriculture that we're gonna be able to continue to produce cheap food and cheap fuel and cheap fiber to feed the American economy — that’s starting to go away,” he said.

Hill said higher wages could put his company out of business and unable to compete globally.

“We’re already seeing it now, where imports into America are stifling our ability to compete on a global market,” he said.

“We don't employ anybody at minimum wage,” he added. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we want to bring people that are willing and able, that want to work, that want to grow their future.”

