Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Agriculture

Would higher minimum wage be a disadvantage for American farmers?

$15 minimum wage would hurt US agriculture competing in global market, farmer says

By FOXBusiness
close
Jay Hill, who is a managing partner at Chaffhaye, Inc., discusses the agriculture industry, minimum wage and global trade.video

How minimum wage hikes affect agriculture

Jay Hill, who is a managing partner at Chaffhaye, Inc., discusses the agriculture industry, minimum wage and global trade.

Raising the minimum wage would hurt the agriculture industry, according to one alfalfa farmer.

Continue Reading Below

Jay Hill, co-owner of Hill Farms and ChaffHaye Inc., shared his insights on the push for a $15 minimum wage during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” on Monday.

TRUMP, BLOOMBERG SHARPEN ATTACKS AFTER 2020 DEMOCRAT’S FARMER REMARKS RESURFACE

He said increasing worker wages could increase the price of agricultural products.

Are consumers “willing to go out and pay 55 percent more for whatever [they want] to buy at a grocery store?” Hill asked.

Hill said this could lead consumers to choose produce from other countries, which could be “grown at a third of the cost.”

DAIRY FARMERS FACING CRISIS AS MILK CONSUMPTION, PRICES DECLINE

Independent Women's Forum's Patrice Lee Onwuka, B. Riley Wealth Management's Paul Dietrich and Geltrude &amp; Company founder Dan Geltrude say former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will have a difficult time climbing the ranks after his offensive remarks on farmers resurfaced. Video

“It's far too long that the misconceptions in agriculture that we're gonna be able to continue to produce cheap food and cheap fuel and cheap fiber to feed the American economy — that’s starting to go away,” he said.

Hill said higher wages could put his company out of business and unable to compete globally.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’re already seeing it now, where imports into America are stifling our ability to compete on a global market,” he said.

“We don't employ anybody at minimum wage,” he added. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we want to bring people that are willing and able, that want to work, that want to grow their future.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS