Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Starbucks
Starbucks’ turnaround plan shows promise in US as sales growth returns for first time in 2 years

CEO Brian Niccol says turnaround plan is 'ahead of schedule'

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol speaks with FOX Business' Liz Claman from the company's leadership conference, where he weighs in on top priorities and growth strategies, as well as adding protein cold foam to drinks in menu innovation.

Starbucks CEO talks ‘unparalleled’ brand growth, joining the protein drink market

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol speaks with FOX Business’ Liz Claman from the company’s leadership conference, where he weighs in on top priorities and growth strategies, as well as adding protein cold foam to drinks in menu innovation.

Demand is rebounding at Starbucks, signaling that CEO Brian ​Niccol's turnaround efforts are working. 

The company said on Wednesday that sales at North American stores open for at least a year rose by 4%. This growth was mainly due to a 3% increase in purchases from existing customers and a 1% increase in the average amount spent per transaction. That's the first uptick in store sales in eight quarters

Globally, sales at stores also rose 4% as existing customers bought more and spent slightly more per purchase.

The global coffee ‌chain, which overhauled its strategy and launched a turnaround plan under Niccol in September 2024, beat Wall Street expectations on sales and revenue, but it missed profit, known as earnings per share, estimates.

The company reported revenue of $9.9 billion in revenue and reinstated its full-year targets Wednesday. Starbucks stock is up $16.24 so far this year, which is a 19.34% increase. 

A shot of a Starbucks store in Manhattan.

People pass by a Starbucks coffee shop in Manhattan, New York, United States on Jan. 15, 2025. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company will host its first investor day under Niccol on Thursday in New York, as he pushes the chain to return to its coffeehouse roots and encourage customers to stay rather than rush through. 

"Our Q1 results demonstrate our 'Back to Starbucks' strategy is working and we believe we're ahead of schedule," Niccol said in a statement. "It's great to see the sales momentum driven by more customers choosing Starbucks more often, and this is just the beginning."  

Niccol has affirmed, even before its latest earnings, that the company was ahead in its turnaround plan. 

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol looks on during the Golden Bear Pro-Am prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In September, Niccol told FOX Business that the coffee chain was "ahead of schedule" in its turnaround, though he acknowledged that the work was far from over. 

Niccol is betting on an "aggressive" redesign, enhanced rewards program and an array of new food and beverage items to drive momentum and reverse the decline in traffic. 

While it's not Niccol's first turnaround, as he helped Taco Bell and Chipotle weather their own storms, he became Starbucks’ third CEO in two years, inheriting a company that faced pressure from unionization campaigns across the nation and back-to-back disappointing fiscal quarters as traffic declined a year ago. 

Starbucks barista makes a drink

A worker at a Starbucks coffee shop makes a drink at the Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan. (Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Starbucks stores in the U.S. have continued to see a decline in store visits during a time when broader environmental factors have caused consumers to be more mindful of where they spend money. 

But Niccol emphasized his confidence in the company’s trajectory, noting that several initiatives have been rolled out faster than he initially expected, including a new protein menu coming at the end of September and the Green Apron Service model. That service model leverages tools such as its Smart Queue to sequence orders across mobile pickup, drive-thru and café so they don’t compete with each other, effectively decreasing wait times for customers. 